NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.04

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 282615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 51.49, a quick ratio of 50.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.50.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.0400812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 57,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$468,034.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$858,154.50. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$436,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,841,990.14. Insiders have sold 449,104 shares of company stock worth $3,965,857 over the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.