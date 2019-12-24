Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after buying an additional 580,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

