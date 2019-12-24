NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $240.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

