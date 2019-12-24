Nxt (NXT) One Day Volume Hits $827,301.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Nxt has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $827,301.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Indodax, SouthXchange and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, Poloniex, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

