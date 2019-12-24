Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Peter Dubens Purchases 2,450,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Peter Dubens bought 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Peter Dubens purchased 258,426 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £573,705.72 ($754,677.35).

OCI stock opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a market cap of $533.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.79.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

