Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

Shares of OLBK stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.