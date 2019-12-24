Omnitude Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

