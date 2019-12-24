ONEOK, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

