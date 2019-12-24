Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA ESGF remained flat at $$31.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

