O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $402.74 and traded as high as $441.51. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $437.45, with a volume of 12,646 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,152 shares of company stock worth $36,076,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

