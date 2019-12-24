Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.