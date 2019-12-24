Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Cormark

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Orla Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.43.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

