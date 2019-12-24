OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,942,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,782,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 560,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $18,192,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $16,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 386.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 66.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 135,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

