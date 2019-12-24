ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits Market Capitalization of $284,076.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00012276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $284,076.00 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00552149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009011 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

