Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Timothy S. Mclain Sells 500 Shares

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Park National stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price target on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 172,792 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park National by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter worth $163,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

