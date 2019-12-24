Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $203.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.46.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

PH stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

