Particl Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,889.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00008922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Particl has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $13,889.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

