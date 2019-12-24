Paychex, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Paychex stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

