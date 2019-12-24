PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PBBI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. PB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

