PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Receives $39.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,771. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

