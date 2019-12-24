PCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88,472.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $88,472.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.27 or 0.05979074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029438 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,494,278 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.