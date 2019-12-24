Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 107,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

