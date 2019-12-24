Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

