Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

