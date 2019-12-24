Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UG. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peugeot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

EPA UG opened at €21.99 ($25.57) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.94.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

