PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

PFSW stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.74.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 8.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

