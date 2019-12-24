Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $420.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.90 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $393.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

PSXP stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 122,725 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

