Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,509. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,435,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

