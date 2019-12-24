Pi Financial Analysts Give GT Gold (CVE:GTT) a C$2.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on GT Gold (CVE:GTT) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE GTT opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. GT Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.31.

Get GT Gold alerts:

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GT Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.