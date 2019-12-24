Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $77.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,782. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

