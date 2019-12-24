Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Scott Yara Sells 6,162 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Scott Yara sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,368.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 277,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,701.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PVTL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

PVTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 75,582 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,626,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $4,385,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $19,809,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.