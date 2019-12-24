PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $12.77 million and $210,827.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012105 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005508 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Graviex, YoBit, Crex24, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bisq, Upbit, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

