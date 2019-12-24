PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.66.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $159.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after buying an additional 1,169,094 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $52,285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 487.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 359,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 298,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.