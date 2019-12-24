Points International (TSE:PTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.62

Shares of Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.62 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 2244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Points International news, Director Christopher Barnard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,100.55.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

