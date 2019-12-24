Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1647 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

