Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.