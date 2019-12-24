Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Receives $120.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. Post has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

