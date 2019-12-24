PostCoin (POST) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market cap of $19,684.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007228 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

