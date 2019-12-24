POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6927 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $136.76.

