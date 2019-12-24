PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a 52-week low of $533.00 and a 52-week high of $561.60.

