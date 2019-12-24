Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PRAA opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Pra Group has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

