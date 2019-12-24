Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.32. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 2,237,820 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 353,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 469.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 352,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

