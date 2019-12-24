PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post $64.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. PROS reported sales of $52.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $248.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.16 million to $248.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $294.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,046,112 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRO opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PROS has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.14.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

