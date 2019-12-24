ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.61

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 80878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 387.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 435,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 357,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.