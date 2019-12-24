ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.91

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 217350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $277,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

