Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prothena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

PRTA stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.31. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 30.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 376.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prothena by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

