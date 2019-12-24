Proton Token One Day Volume Tops $340,952.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $340,952.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, DDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00184001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin, LBank, CoinTiger, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.