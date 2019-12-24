Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Buys $23,634.25 in Stock

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,075 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $23,634.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,192,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashleigh Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provention Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ashleigh Palmer bought 3,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00.

PRVB stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Provention Bio Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $545.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.