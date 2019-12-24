PumaPay Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Coinall and CoinBene. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $123,434.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.06015321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.