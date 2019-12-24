Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of PRPL opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.38. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 over the last 90 days. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.